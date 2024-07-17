Lord Deramore's Primary School in Heslington has been graded 'outstanding' by Ofsted - with the inspectors failing to find any areas the school could improve.

Following an inspection on June 11 and 12, the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision all received the highest praise possible from Ofsted.

Ofsted said: "Pupils, staff and parents are happy to be part of Lord Deramore’s Primary School.

"They are proud of their school and the diverse community it serves.

"Pupils enjoy coming to school. They experience an exceptional standard of education."

In honour of the result, Lord Mayor Margaret Wells visited the Heslington school to extend her personal congratulations.

The report continues: "Pupils engage in many exciting opportunities that go beyond the curriculum. This includes musical performances, career events and forest school sessions. Behaviour in lessons and around school is exemplary.

"Any instances of disagreement or low-level disruption in class are extremely rare.

"The expectations for all pupils in school are extremely high. Many new pupils join Lord Deramore’s during the school year, often with a wide range of different starting points and backgrounds.

"The school’s high expectations and effective transition strategies help these pupils to get the support they need immediately.

"Pupils at Lord Deramore’s achieve exceptionally well."

Head, James Rourke, said: "This top rating is incredibly rare and difficult to achieve.

"Only 6.6 per cent of primary schools nationally have been awarded it since the new, extremely rigorous inspection framework was introduced in 2019.

"Therefore, we extend huge congratulations to our entire school community – its outstanding children, families, staff and governors. Everybody should feel very proud of this special moment."

"We have always been proud of the fact that, at Lord Deramore’s, we never ‘do things for OFSTED’ or to jump through accountability or government hoops.

"Although the inspectors have not identified any areas for development, we will continue to live out our vision of continually “striving to be the best we can be”.

"We will not rest on our laurels and will always keep reflecting, refining and improving.

"After spending the past three years in an ‘OFSTED window’, our staff team have shown great resilience knowing that the inspectors could visit on any given day.

"They continue to work tirelessly to give your children the very best primary school experience and we thank them for all that they do.

"Please thank them when you next speak to them. Our biggest thanks has to go to our proud and very happy children, who have a thirst for learning, exhibit exemplary behaviours and achieve exceptionally well."