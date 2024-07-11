A GARAGE was destroyed and two properties damaged in a fire near York.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was called to an address in Wilberfoss at around 1am on Thursday, July 11, where a blaze had started in a garage attached to a property.
A fire service spokesperson said: “Six breathing apparatus, three hose reels, one main line, thermal imaging camera, portable lighting, cat phone and small tools in use.”
The garage was destroyed by fire with damage to the rear of two additional properties.
