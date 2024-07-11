Harrogate BID is sharing a stand with Visit North Yorkshire to not only shout about its summer trails, services and campaigns but also the retail, hospitality and leisure offer in th town.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “We’re very grateful to again have the opportunity to attend the Great Yorkshire Show to show off the fantastic Harrogate offer.

“With tens of thousands of people on site everyday, the show is a great chance for us to showcase our town in an attempt to not only secure return visitors, but to bring new people in too.

“With everyone heading to the showground during the week, it can sometimes be a quiet period for our retail and hospitality businesses. So, we want to act as the voice for our BID Members to encourage people back into the town centre for a bite to eat, a bit of shopping or to consider visiting Harrogate at a later date due to one of our many exciting campaigns.”

The BID team are hosting a ‘Spin the Wheel’ activity during their time at the show, with a range of prizes on offer donated by different businesses in Harrogate.

As well as this, a number of Harrogate Gift Cards will also feature in the prize bag. The Gift Card can be used at more than 100 businesses around the town in sectors such as retail, hospitality and more.