Located in York and Settle, one pizza place has been crowned a “neighbourhood jewel” by The Times’ food writer Hannah Evans, while another specialises in British cheese.

Commenting on her foodie guide, Evans said: “Right now, the pizza everyone wants a slice of is the newly coined ‘London style’, a mashup of NY style and Neapolitan, served at Patio Pizza and Dough Hands. Think saucy pizza with a very thin base and experimental toppings.

“We’ve seen the rise of destination pizzerias in unexpected places, such as Chatsworth Bakehouse in Crystal Palace, where people queue all morning for their pizza sandwiches.

“Plus, the rise of collaborations between pizza chefs and restaurants means you’re never just eating a margherita. Yard Sale Pizza collaborates with some of London’s most iconic restaurants, such as the Punjabi institution Tayyabs in Whitechapel.”

So, to compile a list of the best pizza places around the UK, Evans spoke to “some of the best pizza chefs in the country to find out where they go for a slice”.

You can see the full guide to pizza heaven here.

Where are the best pizza restaurants in North Yorkshire?





Cresci Pizzeria

Location: 20 Piccadilly, York, YO1 9NU

Evans shared: “Voted by locals as the best classic Neapolitan pizza in York, it’s safe to say Cresci is a neighbourhood jewel.

“Go for classic flavours, seasonal specials and a very friendly team.”

One recent customer also praised Cresci Pizzeria on Tripadvisor, posting this review: “Exceptionally good pizza! The service was top-notch. So friendly and 100% yummy! Plus a great glass of wine made the evening perfect. Thank you, Cresci!”

Dough Eyed

Location: 7 Jubbergate, York, YO1 8RT

“For something a bit different, try Dough Eyed. It serves a modern, crispier version of a Neapolitan as well as Detroit-style pizza slices and craft beer with a party atmosphere,” explained Evans.

Also on Tripadvisor, this visitor put: “Lovely pizza! I had the burrata, hubby had the sausage. Great beer menu. Great staff. If they have the green goddess pizza available Then defintely have thst! Situated in the shambles, York.”

Rind

Location: Crows Nest Barn near Settle, Austwick, North Yorkshire, LA2 8AS

“Chef Matthew Carter’s Yorkshire wood-fired pizza and wine restaurant specialises in British cheese,” revealed the food expert.

Recommended reading:

Wondering what to order if you get overwhelmed with choices? Evans recommended: “Order the Two Roses pizza: smoked Kirkham’s Lancashire, Yoredale Wensleydale, onion cream, braised leeks and cranberries.”

Over on Google reviews, someone said: “An amazing space to eat amazing pizza. The building is brilliant - glass and the views are quite something else. The pizzas fantastic. The chocolate mousse wow.

“A definite must stop for supper on the way back from the lakes - and if you live near how lucky!!”