Named the m.v Ultra Yorkshire, the vessel was launched at the Shin Kurushima Shipyard in Japan.

It is owned by Danish shipping company Ultrabulk, Drax’s largest fright provider, and can carry 41,000 tonnes in weight.

Drax named the ship after Yorkshire to mark 50 years of the Selby-based power station.

READ MORE

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives from Drax, Ultrabulk, the British Embassy and a number of Japanese corporations.

Mark Gibbens, Drax Group’s Head of Logistics, said: “We are honoured that Ultrabulk allowed us to name the Ultra Yorkshire as part of Drax Power Station’s 50th anniversary celebrations. It was a privilege to participate in the launch ceremony of the new ship.

“Drax Power Station has kept the lights on for millions of homes and businesses across the UK over the years and, following its conversion to biomass generation, companies in our supply chain like Ultrabulk have become critical to its continued operation. We are proud of our strong and longstanding relationship with Ultrabulk.”

Hans-Christian Olesen, Ultrabulk CEO said: "We are proud to celebrate the Drax Group and their 50th anniversary through the launch of the m.v. Ultra Yorkshire. This vessel is a great symbol of our long-standing partnership and shared commitment to sustainability and efficient logistics. We have always appreciated our close collaboration with Drax, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership for many years to come."