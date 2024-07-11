The incident at a property on the A171 near the Millbry Hill store in Whitby happened between 3.30pm on Monday, July 8, and 1pm on Tuesday, July 9.

"During the incident a rear door window was smashed, the house was left in disarray and items were taken," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

They now want to hear from anyone who either witnessed, or has dashcam footage of, anything suspicious in the area the time of the incident.

Please email dave.cyrus@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help their investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Dave Cyrus.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240121851 when passing on information.