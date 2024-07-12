Year 3 students from Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy, Strensall, have injected a little patriotic cheer by recording their own version of Three Lions by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds in British Sign Language.

According to music teacher Siân Boyd, the students had all been learning British Sign Language (BSL) since they first started at the school to allow them to better communicate with a deaf classmate.

She said: “They've always learned to sign songs we sing in school as we're hugely lucky that one of our assistant teachers, Steph, signs in support of our deaf child. Recently, she mentioned to me that she'd seen a great version of Three Lions in BSL and asked if we would have time to teach it to them.”

With their schedule cleared, the cohort of 65 students spent part of their day on Tuesday learning the song with the video recorded on Wednesday morning – just in time to give the boys that extra bit of luck going into the semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

She continued: “We recorded it on Wednesday morning and posted it on Twitter to wish the England football team luck last night! Looks like it worked!

“It's an integral part of our music learning to make it accessible for everyone so we feel so proud that the kids have done this.”