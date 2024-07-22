Woodlands Neurological Rehabilitation Centre in York welcomed former patients and member of the civic party in a celebration of the revamp.

The centre provides neurological rehabilitation, treatment, residential, and respite care for up to 27 adults in York who are suffering from neurological conditions. It aims to help patients develop skills and gain independence in their recovery from a brain injury or coping with a long-term diagnosis.

Former patients were joined on a tour of the new facilities by The Lord Mayor of York, Margaret Wells, The Sheriff of York, Fiona Fitzpatrick, and Sheriff Consort of York, Geoff Cousins. Guests were treated to a buffet before being taken guided through the modernised patient rooms, gym, improved communal areas, and green spaces.

There is also a therapy kitchen and new vegetable patch where patients can relearn daily skills

Cllr Wells said: “As stroke survivors, the Sheriff of York and I are only too aware of how debilitating brain injuries can be and the effect they have on both physical and mental health. So it was great to meet the team who work so hard to support people into independent living and see the amazing facilities at Woodlands.”

David Williams chats with visitors at Woodlands (Image: Provided)

David Williams, service director at Woodlands. said: “It was a very motivating event where everyone had the chance to share their passion for person-centred neurological rehabilitative care, and it enthused us all, particularly with former patients coming back to talk about their own experiences and what makes our services great.”

Former patients who attended the open day shared their personal stories of how Woodlands helped them on their journeys to recovery.

To find out more about our Woodlands Neurological Rehabilitation Centre, please visit https://activecaregroup.co.uk/location/woodlands