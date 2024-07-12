The fifteenth annual York Cares Golden Moments Awards took place in the city centre.
More than 90 guests, including the Civic Party, and ambassadors and volunteers from various York Cares member organizations and community partners, gathered at Aviva's Wellington Row site to celebrate the achievements of York’s unsung heroes.
York Cares is a charity aimed at making York a better place through employee-volunteering.
Awards on the night went to numerous businesses and individuals including Johnson’s Nurseries, Portakabin, York Science Park and Aviva.
Holly Hennell, Manager at York Cares said: "We are grateful to all our members, employee-volunteers, and partners for their unwavering commitment to making York a better place.
"The awards are a wonderful opportunity to reward the city’s unsung heroes who do so much to support local needs and contribute to community wellbeing."
The event also featured a raffle, which raised over £400.
