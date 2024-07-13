Which is good - BUT...

That equates to 300,000 houses per year.

= 6,000 every week

= 1,200 a day

= 150 every hour

= 2.5 houses every minute

= 1 house every 24 seconds!!!

It took three months for the builders to finish my one-bedroom extension!

Dave Thorp,

Fulford Place,

Hospital Fields Road,

York

---

Yes to more houses but on the green belt

I AGREE we need affordable housing but not on green belt land.

We should be encouraging our farmers to grow more crops and help the country be more self sufficient. Then maybe food costs would come down and it would be better for the environment.

Support our farmers and push the developers to renovated old derelict property and industrial sites.

Karen Jones,

Kelcbar Close,

Tadcaster

---

Why were we denied the right to a postal vote?

I WOULD like to ask City of York Council - and Royal Mail - why our postal vote failed to arrive in time to use in the General Election?

For the first time ever my wife and I applied for postal votes and received a confirmation letter acknowledging the fact from the council. However we needed it arriving by a week last Friday as we happened to be away last week.

My wife telephoned the council to complain on the Friday: they apologised claiming once it left their offices it was out of their hands - and blamed it on Royal Mail. We were informed that we could go into the council office and apply with identification security to claim new forms and a separate wait and checks to cast our vote - which we couldn’t manage.

Electoral business is a serious legal matter and councils and Royal Mail have to give electoral matters absolute priority - but in our case failed miserably.

Keith Massey

Bishopthorpe,

York

--

Some thoughts on the General Election

1. Rishi Sunak, for sticking a knife into Johnson’s back, received just reward after claiming it was in the country’s best interest when in fact it was of interest to one person only – Rishi Sunak.

2. To build one house requires capital and skilled labour, something which according to new Chancellor of the Exchequer Reeves we lack, so how on earth are we going to fund the enormous sums of money required and find tens of thousands of skilled operators to build 1.5m of them?

3. Starmer’s newly formed Cabinet consists of ardent devotees of Britain being a full member of the EU, all never accepting the result of our referendum in 2016. So much for their acceptance of public opinion, now in office they will no doubt think they have automatic power to overrule the majority view despite obtaining a minority support.

Peter Rickaby

West Park

Selby

North Yorkshire

---

Commons sense

NEW Members of Parliament are saying that the House of Commons is too small for them all to fit in. I'll lay odds that they will all fit in (very nicely thank you very much) when they meet to negotiate their expenses.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York

---

---