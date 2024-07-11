North Yorkshire Police said that a Trek electric mountain bike and another mountain bike were stolen from near the Cross Keys Pub in Deangate, near York Minster.

The force added that it happened on Thursday, June 27, between 2.30pm and 6pm.

Please email Nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 319, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240114180when passing on information.