A CRASH has caused congestion in a village just outside York.
The A19 Main Street in Fulford is partially blocked both ways, due to accident at the junction between Spine Road and Heslington Lane.
According to the AA, traffic in the area is heavy and goes back to Fulford Interchange.
The accident was first reported at around 7:40am this morning.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article