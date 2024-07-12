Labour’s Luke Charters MP represents me and I’m delighted to publicly congratulate him.

Today I contacted him on road safety issues.

Wales has seen a 32 per cent reduction in casualties in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022 due to its national 20mph default.

I requested Luke to please ask Louise Haig MP for the Department for Transport (DfT) to urgently update guidance on setting local speed limits to be consistent on 20mph. It must resolve conflicts in the guidance to recommend Local Authorities comply with UN and WHO best practice.

Also to ask for the DfT to re-introduce road safety targets. Once safe system targets are in place, 20mph has to happen more widescale. Currently 61 English Authorities have agreed it, but not North Yorkshire, which is way behind on road safety.

Luke is luke.charters.mp@parliament.uk - I’m sure he’d like to hear from lots of his other constituents too.

Anna Semlyen,

Howard Drive,

Rawcliffe,

York