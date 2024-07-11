The second Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Beer Festival has raised more than £20,000, well above the £17,000 expected and the £13,000 raised last year.

Staged last Friday and Saturday at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, the festival saw 1300 people over four sessions enjoying the Hall, Gardens and a choice of over 90 beers, ales and ciders.

The popular event began with an introduction from Lee Grabham, co-founder of the Brew York Brewery, who helped organise the festival.

The opening also saw a short speech from Martin Vander Weyer, governor of the Merchant Adventurers’ of the City of York, who explained the work of the guild and charity, which dates back to the 14th Century.

The Sheriff of York Fiona Fitzpatrick also performed her duty, a centuries old tradition of tasting the beer to see it is fit for consumption.

After taking a sip, she said: “Yes, and I am pleased to declare the ales are fit and in the name of King Charles III, I do so.”

(Image: pic supplied)

The festival showcased around 30 local breweries including, Half Moon, North Riding, Brass Castle and Helmsley Brewery.

In addition, Brian Dickson from Northern Monk and Lee Grabham from Brew York gave a talk on IPAs and the trends in brewing this ever-popular beer.

Jordan Thomson from Love Cheese on Gillygate returned with his beer and cheese pairing sessions. Guests were treated to five different cheeses which Jordan expertly matched to local beers from Brew York and Elvington Brewery.

There was also music in association with YO1 Radio. There was The Tri-Stars, Mal Fry, Johnny Cole, Holly May Violin. Amara Hollinrake, Meg Baldrick, Henri Gaston, Nick Shaw, Owen Martin, Rob Chamberlain, Will Hissett, Mike Johnson, and Kev Jones.

(Image: pic supplied)

Food was available from Yuzu and El Chappo.

Proceeds from the festival fund company projects supporting young people with a focus on business and education.

They include free visits to the hall with sessions involving games, exploring and discovery.

Th charity also provides a business and enterprise course for teenage students, teaching th fundamentals of how to start a business.

An apprenticeship support programme will launch in September.

Martin Vander Weyer, Governor of the Merchant Adventurers’ of the City of York, said: “Our second annual Beer Festival was a joyful event, with so many visitors enjoying our Hall and garden for the first time, sampling an amazing selection of beers and simply having a great time in a wonderful venue.

“I’m proud to say it was also a huge success in terms of fundraising for our Company’s charitable work in enterprise education for young people in the City. I’d like to thank all our sponsors and volunteers for making it happen. We’re already planning next year’s Festival — bigger, better and even more beer!”

Dates for 2025 will be released very soon, on https://www.merchantshallyork.org/beer-festival/