North Yorkshire Police say officers are currently searching for 35-year-old Nicole who has been missing since Tuesday, July, 9.

They haven't released Nicole's surname, but say she was last seen at her home address in Haxby at around 6.30pm in her in her grey VW Golf which has the registration plate MC14 RHO and that her family and friends have been unable to contact her ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

A police spokesman said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Nicole and as part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Nicole, or her vehicle, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

"She is described white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of stocky build, with long brown hair, green eyes, with a nose piercing. Nicole was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans and dark blue trainers.

"If you have seen Nicole or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room."

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12240122435 when providing any information.