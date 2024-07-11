EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of an injured cat in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly after 11pm last night (July 10) to a road off Heslington Road in York.
A service spokesman said: “The incident involved a call from a member of the public after their cat was hit by a car.
“The cat then ran off, injured and climbed into engine compartment of another parked car.
“The crew from York worked to remove the cat named Seaweed into the safe hands of the owners where the cat will then go to the vet suffering suspected rear leg and pelvic injuries.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article