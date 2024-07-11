North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly after 11pm last night (July 10) to a road off Heslington Road in York.

A service spokesman said: “The incident involved a call from a member of the public after their cat was hit by a car.

“The cat then ran off, injured and climbed into engine compartment of another parked car.

“The crew from York worked to remove the cat named Seaweed into the safe hands of the owners where the cat will then go to the vet suffering suspected rear leg and pelvic injuries.”