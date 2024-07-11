The county’s fire and rescue service say they were called at 7.26pm last night (July 10) after reports of a crash on the A59 near Harrogate.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Harrogate and Acomb responded to a two vehicle crash with one vehicle on its roof.

“Prior to crews arrival all casualties were out on arrival and being assessed by paramedics.

“Crews assisted police with making the scene safe using small tools only. The incident was left in the hands of the police who arranged recovery for the vehicles and all casualties have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.”