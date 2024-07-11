THREE people have been arrested following an attack in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that on Tuesday afternoon (July 9) an officer from the York city centre neighbourhood policing team intervened in a violent assault in Davygate in the city centre.
A police spokesman said: “Two people were arrested immediately and a third minutes later.
“One of those involved was wanted for an unrelated matter and was sentenced to prison.”
