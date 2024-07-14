Ryedale Folk Museum celebrated turning 60 in style by holding a celebration for friends and supporters.

Museum volunteers, past and present, were invited to gather at the Manor House to toast the Museum in this very special year.

Museum Director Jennifer Smith said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Ryedale Folk Museum. We know the Museum is such a special place for so many people – for those who have volunteered with unwavering commitment throughout the last six decades, the great many people who have generously donated the objects that we care for, and our loyal visitors, of course. We wanted to mark the occasion.”

Supporters were treated to a special performance by the Kirkbymoorside Brass Band during the afternoon.

The band then struck up to play ‘Happy Birthday’ to the Museum whilst cake was shared. Kirkbymoorside Brass Band is one of the oldest brass bands in the country, with a long history of performing at celebrations, including marking the occasion of no fewer than eight royal coronations.

Jennifer added: “The sun shone and the band members were incredible, as always. We’re so fortunate to have a band with such heritage, not to mention talent, so close to us.”

Ryedale Folk Museum is home to some 40,000 objects, many beautifully displayed across more than 20 heritage buildings in Hutton-le-Hole.

Set in six acres of the North York Moors National Park, the open-air museum is dedicated to telling the story of the people of the region.

“It’s been wonderful to be able to share this special year through this celebration. We’re absolutely committed to preserving this heritage for generations to come,” added Jennifer. “That means for the next 60 years and for the years beyond.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Museum further this year is also invited to consider adopting an object. Staff have brought together 60 objects, with adoptions starting from £25. Contributions will directly support the maintenance and preservation of the Museum’s historic buildings and objects.

Jennifer said:“By helping us to commemorate Ryedale Folk Museum’s 60th anniversary in this way, supporters can be assured that they’re also helping to secure the legacy of North York Moors’ history and heritage."

Find out more at www.ryedalefolkmuseum.co.uk