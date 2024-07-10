Now North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The force said the assault happened at 7.40am on April 26, 2024, on the A1079 cycle path towards Dunnington.

A police spokesperson said: "It involved a man who reported that he was shoulder barged off his bike resulting in muscle and tendon damage requiring surgery.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to email kyle.mcbride@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Kyle McBride, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.

Please quote reference 12240072638 when passing on information.