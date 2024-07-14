Saint Cecilia’s Care Group was established in 1989 and took over Alba Rose in Pickering in 2019.

To mark its 35th anniversary, the care group is hosting three afternoon teas, each for 35 people, across the areas it provides care and needs your help to decide who attends,

One event will be held at Botham’s tea rooms in Pickering on 18th July and the care group is looking for some nominations of local heroes to be a part of the event.

Saint Cecilia’s Executive Chairman Mike Padgham said: “To mark our 35th anniversary, we wanted the local communities that have supported us so wonderfully over those years to be part of our celebrations.

“So, we want your nominations of who should join us for afternoon tea as we say a huge ‘thank you’ to those communities.

“It is 35 years since we first bought Saint Cecilia’s Care Home on Stepney Road in Scarborough to care for just nine people.

“We now have six centres, spread across Scarborough, Pickering and Whitby, providing residential and nursing care for 137 people and day care for many more, and employing more than 200 staff. But we couldn’t have done any of it without the amazing support of people in those areas.”

Saint Cecilia’s is looking for some unsung heroes, of any age, who help their local community but who don’t get the recognition they deserve.

It could be someone who helps a local group, someone who has done something special for their community, a kind neighbour, a tireless volunteer who always puts others before themselves or someone who is just there when they are needed, a friend to their local community.

The other teas will be held in Scarborough on 17th July and Whitby on 19th July.

To nominate a local hero please contact Anne Brand, Group Support Manager, on 01723 502412 or via a.brand@stcecilias.co.uk Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.