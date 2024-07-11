The four sessions across two days provide constituents with the opportunity to interact with the MP for Thirsk and Malton, who is currently also the Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade.

The latter two sessions will take place on Monday, 15 July in Pickering and Filey, from 9am to 10:15am and from 11:30am to 13:00pm respectively.

Interested individuals are advised to book their slots promptly, via phone, email or post, and to outline the topics for discussion in advance.

Should individuals be unable to attend, but have an urgent casework matter they wish to raise, they can contact the office for assistance.

The constituency office can be contacted on 01653 916417, while Mr Hollinrake can be emailed at kevin.hollinrake.mp@parliament.uk or written to at 109 Town Street, Old Malton, YO17 7HD.

Exact venue details will be shared upon booking.