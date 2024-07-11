Kevin Hollinrake MP will hold four surgeries commencing on Friday, July 12 in Thirsk and Bedale, from 10am to 11:30pm and from 14:00pm to 14:30pm respectively.
The four sessions across two days provide constituents with the opportunity to interact with the MP for Thirsk and Malton, who is currently also the Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade.
The latter two sessions will take place on Monday, 15 July in Pickering and Filey, from 9am to 10:15am and from 11:30am to 13:00pm respectively.
Interested individuals are advised to book their slots promptly, via phone, email or post, and to outline the topics for discussion in advance.
Should individuals be unable to attend, but have an urgent casework matter they wish to raise, they can contact the office for assistance.
The constituency office can be contacted on 01653 916417, while Mr Hollinrake can be emailed at kevin.hollinrake.mp@parliament.uk or written to at 109 Town Street, Old Malton, YO17 7HD.
Exact venue details will be shared upon booking.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here