The York Older People’s Assembly stages its next Open meeting on Monday July 15 at 2pm in the Friends Meeting House in Friargate.
The event is open to all and will feature a talk from Alison Wheatley of the York Careers Centre about the support it offers.
Assembly chairman Jim Cannon said: “There is a significant number of young carers who take on huge responsibility in helping to care for their parents, siblings and others.”
The care theme continues with Annie Keough and Clare Meadley giving an update on activities concerning the St Leonard’s Hospice York.
Jim said: “They provide substantial services and despite government and local authority grants, they still need to raise £6million per year. Offers to help welcome!!”
He continued: “Both of these topics are about care services in York so if you want to find out more for either yourself or somebody else, come along and join in. Bring a friend and ask your questions or set out your views. Refreshments will be available.
Jim added: “Our next Open Meeting will be on Monday 16th September when we plan to have several speakers and an open discussion about housing issues. Further details will be supplied in due course.”
