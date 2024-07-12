An annual concert is returning to the stage in York for the 66th year.
York’s Annual Community Carol Concert is coming to York Barbican on December 15, at 2pm.
Last year’s event raised £6,200 with £2,500 going towards the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund, along with representatives of SNAPPY who also received £2,500 and a further £1,000 going to York Hospital Radio.
Smaller donations of £100 were presented to York Against Cancer and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Participating in this year’s concert on Sunday 15 December are York RI Golden Rail Band, Knavesmire Primary School, Heworth Community Choir, and York’s very own West End performer, Ian Stroughair.
The event will be co-hosted by Rev Andrew Foster and Adam Tomlinson.
Proceeds from the event go to the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and York Hospital Radio (The Press nominated charity).
Tickets available from 10am on Thursday 1st August from https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/york-annual-community-carol-concert-2024/.
