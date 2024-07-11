Community venue Spark:York in Piccadilly is behind a reimagine the venue as an eco-friendly haven. They are hosting an art competition, with participants asked to paint, draw or craft a sustainable, green paradise in the heart of York.

A Spark spokesperson said: "Let your imagination soar, paint a sustainable future, and win eco-friendly prizes, with the chance to star in an exhibition this summer.

"We'd like artists and creatives of all ages and abilities to take part.

"Alongside prizes, participants have the opportunity to inspire others to think about the role of environmental sustainability in urban design."

Spark:York in Piccadilly (Image: Supplied)

There are prizes for people taking part:

20 Finalists: Artwork showcased in an exhibition at the venue's events space in late August.

10 Shortlisted Artists: Exclusive art masterclass with one of SPARK's resident artists.

Winners of 15+ Category and Under 15 Category: £50 SPARK Gift Voucher, £50 Gift Voucher for Heima (a local eco-friendly homeware and hardware shop), and an exclusive art masterclass with SPARK's resident artist.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, August 4.

Finalists and winners will be announced on Spark's social media channels by August 15.

Entries will be judged by an expert panel composed of Spark's resident artists, including Leon François Dumont, Jessica Mallorie, and Kat Olsson.

The finalists' artworks will be displayed in an exhibition at the venue's events space in late August.

Paulina Lewicka, marketing coordinator at Spark, said: “As our neighbourhood undergoes change and redevelopment, we'd like to imagine a greener, more sustainable Piccadilly.

"With this art competition, we hope to inspire a dialogue on what this part of York could transform into to best serve the local community.

"We invite local artists of all ages to participate and we're looking forward to seeing how they will blend creativity and sustainability in their creations.”

Last Summer Spark hosted their first-ever art competition with a theme centred around the future of York. The competition attracted 19 submissions from local artists and young individuals who shared their visions of our city in 100 years.

The event culminated in a well-received exhibition showcasing all the entries.

Visitors to the exhibition were also invited to participate in creating a time capsule, where they could leave messages and mementos for the people of York in 2050, the year of the UK's net-zero target. Spark collaborated with the Borthwick Institute for Archives at the University of York to ensure the safekeeping of the time capsule.

For more information and to submit your artwork to the competition, please visit sparkyork.org/thoughts/art-competition