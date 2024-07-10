A MAJOR roundabout on the road that links York and Hull is partially blocked following a crash.
The Shiptonthorpe roundabout, just outside Market Weighton, on A614 at A1079 York Road has been blocked following a crash.
According to the AA, the crash took place on the roundabout itself at around 3:20pm this afternoon.
Traffic is reported to be heavy.
More to follow.
