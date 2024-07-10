Called ‘Beneath the Sheets’, Mark invites viewers on a journey through the ghostly streets of Victorian York, at his gallery in Low Petergate.

Rooted in real places such as Mad Alice Lane, Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate, Little Shambles, and The Guy Fawkes Inn, each illustration in this captivating collection promises to be a window into the city's haunted past.

Mark says the heart of "Beneath the Sheets" features an enigmatic tale of family secrets, mysterious disappearances, and the quest for truth.

The story begins with the disappearance of Uncle Matthias, a figure shrouded in mystery and intrigue.

As the nephew embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind Matthias's vanishing, he delves into the depths of his uncle's world, guided by unusual companions and surrounded by artifacts from distant lands.

Inspired by Matthias's eclectic interests and unconventional lifestyle, Mark says he weaves a narrative thread through each illustration, inviting viewers to unravel the mysteries hidden within Victorian York's shadowy corners.

With painstaking attention to detail, each work in this collection has taken around 10 days to create. Through meticulous craftsmanship and a deep appreciation for York's heritage, Mark infuses the city's most iconic landmarks with a sense of otherworldly beauty and intrigue.

Working closely with his daughter, Mark says he has poured months of dedication and passion into creating ‘Beneath the Sheets’. Their combined efforts have resulted in a series that not only captivates but also inspires imagination and curiosity.

Available in four formats, including two that reveal extra secrets under UV blacklight, "Beneath the Sheets" invites viewers to experience the magic of Victorian York like never before.

Mark said: "Through 'Beneath the Sheets,' I invite viewers to immerse themselves in the ghostly tales of Victorian York.

"With each illustration, I aim to capture the essence of the city's haunted past, inviting audiences to explore its shadowy corners and embark on a journey through time and imagination.

"Through my art, I hope to ignite curiosity, spark imagination, and evoke a sense of wonder in all who dare to peer 'Beneath the Sheets'."

As ‘Beneath the Sheets’ evolves, Mark says he remains committed to expanding the series, promising to delve deeper into the mysteries of York's haunted past.

With plans to introduce merchandise and explore new locations and themes, the series continues to evolve, promising fresh insights into the enigmatic tale at its core.

For a journey through the ghostly streets of Victorian York with "Beneath the Sheets" and experience the magic of Mark Braithwaite's artistry, go to: www.beneaththesheets.co.uk and www.thestreetartist.co.uk and visit The Braithwaite Gallery, Low Petergate, York.