The £1.4 million pound Yorkshire Water led project is set to take place in Scrayingham, between York and Malton, and will reduce the number of storm water discharges into the river Derwent from an overflow in the village.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “By creating 600 metres of new surface water sewers, rainwater will go straight to the river, rather than going through the existing sewer and combining with wastewater.

“Yorkshire Water will also be relining approximately 450 metres of sewer through the village to improve its condition and reduce infiltration of groundwater into the network. Work will be completed later this year.”

The project is part of a £180 million investment project across Yorkshire by the end of April 2025 to reduce discharges from storm overflows. In the case of Scrayingham, it is expected to reduce discharges by 35 per cent.

Martin Ineson, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “The work at Scrayingham to reline the sewer and separate surface water from wastewater will reduce discharges from our network into the river Derwent during heavy or prolonged rainfall events.

“We recently met with the Parish Council to talk them through our plans and it was great to see such enthusiasm for this work to go ahead. Ultimately, the project will help to improve water quality in the river Derwent.”

Traffic lights are currently in place on Main Street in the centre of the village and will be fitted with sensors to keep traffic flowing while work continues.