So have we have had our summer?

HELEN Mead's comment on the few day's of hot weather struck a note with me regarding the heat and how uncomfortable it makes me.

The three days of hot summer officially started on the June 22 (that was the first day the butter was soft enough to spread on my breakfast toast).

Taking my god-daughter to school I often speak to parents from different countries and it always surprises them when I explained that we don't get season as they do -we get "weather" sometimes several types in one day!

We often have a bit of banter regarding my preferences for pleasant rather than hot weather.

One recently had been down to London by train on the hottest day of the year; he came back converted to our Yorkshire weather and other than holidays is quite content with pleasant rather than hot weather.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

---