Those gearing up to celebrate years of hard work might want to head to the Old White Swan in the city centre for a few well-earned drinks and a bite to eat after the big ceremony.

It comes as the top restaurants and pubs for graduation celebrations in the UK have been named by Eat Drink Meet, a new website and app that helps users discover nearby pubs, bars, and restaurants using unique filtering options.

This summer, over 900,000 undergraduate university students across the country are planning everything from what to wear, where to stay and where to eat and celebrate their graduation.

So, to help graduates and their families, Eat Drink Meet has ranked the best venues in key cities across the UK.

Why is The Old White Swan among the best restaurants to celebrate graduation?





Eat Drink Meet commented: “Nestled right in the heart of the city and less than a ten-minute taxi ride from the University of York, The Old White Swan offers a unique dining experience in a Grade II listed building.

“Set against the backdrop of historic neighbouring architecture, the restaurant boasts both a medieval courtyard and a charming dining space – perfect for toasting the grad on their big day, no matter the weather.”

Bookings can be made online.

(Image: Tripadvisor)

The Old White Swan has an impressive rating of 4/5 out of 1,245 reviews on Tripadvisor, with one recent visitor praising the beef rib, shin and pulled brisket pie as “simply delicious”.

They added: “I had chips rather than mash and I enjoyed it so much I had it twice on 2 consecutive days. Hot and fresh. Partner had Nicholsons burger we were both stuffed when we finished. Nice surroundings too without being too busy so could relax and enjoy. Loved it.”

Another shared: “Food here was amazing, real home cooked and very tasty. The gravy was the best I've ever tasted. Staff very accommodating. Reasonably priced so excellent value, we would definitely return!”

The Old White Swan is located at 80 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF.

You can find out more about the restaurant on the Eat Drink Meet website.