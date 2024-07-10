The shop will be situated inside the stately home’s Stable Courtyard for the duration of their award-winning Christmas event.

This week, Castle Howard announced that the 2024 Christmas theme will be ‘Alice’s Christmas Wonderland’, which will see the 300-year-old house transformed with installations, props, soundscapes and projections. Last year’s Peter Pan-themed event saw record-breaking visitor numbers.

The Bettys pop-up, alongside Castle Howard’s Farm Shop, Courtyard Café and Garden Centre, will also be open for customers who aren’t entering the Christmas event.

Much-loved treats, including the famous Fat Rascals, fondant fancies, hampers and Christmas gifts, will all be available from the Bettys shop. A bespoke Alice-themed fancy will also be featured.

Vicky Howard said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bettys this Christmas. It’s a perfect combination of two much-loved Yorkshire brands. We know our visitors and local communities already use our Stable Courtyard as a place to shop for gifts and essentials, and we are excited to offer even more options this festive season.”

Bettys Managing Director Simon Eyles said: “In Bettys’ 105-year history this pop-up is a first. It feels to me like the perfect meeting of two world-famous Yorkshire destinations. Bettys is all about creating deliciously magical experiences and Castle Howard during its beautiful Christmas event is a truly unique setting. Bettys will bring with it all that makes it a Christmas essential. The beautiful shop interior has been designed by our aesthetic team and visitors can also expect to see a stunning Bettys Christmas windows display. The shop will be offering a range of Bettys Christmas favourites alongside our best-loved treats, from Yorkshire Fat Rascals to a brand-new Fondant Fancy to honour the occasion.”

The Bettys pop-up shop is open November 14– January 5, 2025, excluding 25, 26 December and 1 January. Alice’s Christmas Wonderland runs November 14– January 5 2025, with a special preview day for Castle Howard Members on 14th November.