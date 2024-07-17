‘Chat and Chips’ will be held at Huby Court, Walmgate Bar, on Thursday, July 18 between 4pm and 7pm and is intended to give residents across the area a voice on planning applications in the area.

There will also be ‘local chips’ on offer.

According to City of York Council: “It’s the restart of work on two planning applications we started in 2021. One is a detailed application for building around 40 new homes on some of the land the currently vacant Willow House stands. The other one is an Outline Application focused on improving public spaces and streets across South Walmgate.”

The event is intended to give locals the chance to meet the team at Mikhail Riches Architects, which is working on the projects, and for them to give their thoughts on the work completed in 2021 and the future plans.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, executive member for housing at City of York Council, said: “Walmgate is a historically sensitive site and a number of archaeological investigations and resident engagement sessions have been key to helping us better understand its history and shape its future.

“It’s essential to deliver these 100 per cent affordable homes and area improvements in partnership with local people. Your thoughts and ideas are critical to our planning, so please come along!”

Residents can just turn up to the consultation event.

For those wishing to be kept up to date with future events and opportunities to join the Community Design Review and/or Youth Panels, email housing.delivery@york.gov.uk