A total of £8,190 has been allocated to five projects in the last batch of funding from City of York Council ward budgets.

The budgets are pots of money allocated to each of the council’s 21 wards for councillors to spend in their local areas.

A total of £750 has been granted to assist with the running costs of the Bishopthorpe Community Festival which is set to take place this September.

The festival, on Sunday, September 15, is set to feature live music, a fairground, morris dancing, a tombola and hot food including pizza and a hog roast.

Grants worth £440 and £880 from the ward budgets of Fulford and Heslington and Fishergate respectively are set to support summer sports activities put on by York RLFC.

Three activity sessions are set to take place on Millennium Field during the summer holidays as part of the club’s programme aimed at children aged from five to 13.

A total of £3,000 from the Haxby and Wigginton ward budget is set to go towards the installation of a new all weather pitch at Wigginton Primary School.

Community interest company (CIC) The Land Haxby, which offers craft activities and manages a nature reserve, has been granted £1,200 to pay for a new lawnmower and tools.

The cash, from the Haxby and Wigginton ward budget, is the final instalment in a series of payments made to the CIC this year, totalling £3,692.

York City Football Club Foundation, in Rural West ward, is set to receive £1,920 for summer activities put on at Skelton Parish Field.

The club’s free City Kick About In The Park sessions are part of a series of sessions taking place across the city during the school summer holidays.

The ones at Skelton Parish Field are set to take place on the first, third and last Friday of August (2, 16 and 30).