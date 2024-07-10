The River Terrace at Grantley Hall, near Ripon, promises to further bolster the 47-bed hotel’s already impressive gastronomic offering and solidify its reputation as a premier culinary destination.

This seasonal restaurant at the 17th Century country estate is situated over the River Skell, meaning that guests can drink and dine on the river itself.

Hotel bosses describe their new venue as an extension of the summer favourite alfresco dining spot of the Norton Courtyard, which opens its terrace in the warmer months for outdoor dining.

Hotel residents and non-resident guests alike can anticipate what hotel bosses call an “exceptional lunchtime dining experience that seamlessly blends the refined elegance of Grantley Hall with the tranquil beauty of its natural riverside setting.”

This addition sees the Grade II-listed building, 5-miles west of Ripon- update its existing restaurant offering which includes the MICHELIN-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, modern British Fletchers Restaurant, Asian fusion Bar & Restaurant EightyEight, Norton Bar & Courtyard and the seasonal eatery, The Orchard.

This summer, The Orchard features a Mediterranean-inspired menu in partnership with Veuve Clicquot. In addition to its array of restaurants, Grantley Hall says it continues to delight guests with its ever-popular Afternoon Tea service.

Monika Czop, Food & Beverage Manager at Grantley Hall, said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce The River Terrace at Grantley Hall for our guests to enjoy laidback lunches or an additional option for pre-dinner drinks this summer season. This new venue enhances our already impressive culinary offerings, providing our guests with even more diverse dining options.

“The River Terrace exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences right in the heart of North Yorkshire and further enriches the gastronomic landscape of Grantley Hall.

“There are few places in the UK where one can stay at such a prestigious hotel with an array of exquisite dining choices like we offer. Grantley Hall continues to lead the way as a premier gastronomic getaway and we are confident that The River Terrace will become a favourite among our guests.”

The River Terrace at Grantley Hall is open for lunch only. Bookings are essential for dining and The River Terrace welcomes guests (both hotel residents and non-residents) who would just like to enjoy a relaxed drink or two.

To book a table to experience The River Terrace this summer, visit: https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/dining or contact Grantley Hall’s Reservation Team for more information on: 01765 620070.