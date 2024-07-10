Mallard Grange in Ripon has won the ultimate title of Bed and Breakfast of the Year in England at the 2024 AA B&B Awards.

Now in its 28th year, the awards saw its team of expert inspectors recognise the best-of-the-best across the bed and breakfast scene in the UK.

Individuality, the standard of housekeeping and the all-important breakfast, are just some areas the AA’s experts used to decide the winners.

Excellent levels of hospitality and attentive service are also at the heart of the guest experience for each of the winners.

Other categories also included “Inn of the Year” and “Restaurant with Rooms of the Year” with winners representing England, Scotland and Wales in each category.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, said: “This year we have a very rich B&B scene across the UK, showcasing an extraordinary level of individuality and the very highest standards of hospitality.

“The calibre of the nine worthy winners represents the very best from across Scotland, Wales and England. With so many to choose from, holidaymakers can explore Britain, enjoying a comfortable sleep and delicious breakfast in an array of B&Bs wherever they decide to go.”

The AA inspectors review said: “A genuine welcome is always guaranteed at homely Mallard Grange.

“The original features of this early 16th-century, Grade II-listed farmhouse are highlighted by quality furnishings and tasteful decor.

“Bedrooms, two of which are in a converted smithy, are filled with a wealth of thoughtful extras.

“Breakfast is one of the highlights of any stay here and features home-reared and local produce.

“The property is a short walk away from Fountains Abbey, and there's an easy path to walk from the property to there.”

Dones't Mallard Grange look pretty? (Image: Tripadvisor)

Maggie Johnson of Mallard Grange, commented: "We were surprised and delighted to receive this prestigious award from the AA after 31 years. It's really lovely to know that so many people think that what we do here is a little bit special. Thank you."

Elsewhere, plenty of guests have also praised the B&B on Tripadvisor which has a 5/5 rating out of 471 reviews.

One wrote: “To Maggie and her team a huge Thanks. We have visited once before a few years back and we are glad we chose it again. Maggie is a true star at making everyone comfortable and she demonstrates such a caring disposition. It was if we had only visited recently as she made us feel so welcome. We hope to go again soon.”

Another shared: “We stayed in the annexe across from the main farmhouse. The bed was one of the most comfortable we have ever slept in. Water pressure in the shower was very good. Large towels were supplied on a heated towel rail so they were warm to use. Fresh milk and water supplied in the fridge- which also had room for our own drinks. Tea and coffee supplied. So quiet, no traffic noise, even with the window open- Bliss.

“Absolutely wonderful freshly cooked breakfast served around a large table in the farmhouse dining room, so you get to meet other guests. Everything so fresh and tasty you cannot fault it.”

Mallard Grange is located near Fountains Abbey, Aldfield, Ripon, HG4 3BE.