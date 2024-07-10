Back for its fifth year, 'Supercars and coffee' event will take place at The Lenz in Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, on Sunday, July 14 from 10am through to 2pm.

Organised by Jason Holman, Director of the Leeds Supercar Meet, the event, hosted by Apollo Capital, will once again raise funds for the Leeds Mind Charity.

Petrol heads of all ages will be treated to a stunning array of cars as they are put on display at the Apollo Capital offices, with the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren and Aston Martin all expected.

This will be the third supercars event held by Apollo this year, following on from their recent success at The Yorkshire Hotel when hundreds of people turned out to see the cars parade through town.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Apollo Capital is a leading UK finance broker specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hyper cars.

The Harrogate-based operation says it has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars and was recently named the UKs Best Specialist Car finance Provider.

Apollo Capital CEO Andy King, said: "We are delighted to host this latest ‘Supercars and Coffee’ event and cannot wait to welcome more than 100 of the finest super, hyper and classic cars to our offices here at Hornbeam Park.

“We have already seen just how much interest there is in our supercar events, so hopefully we can get a decent crowd down here on Sunday and they can raise some valuable funds for Leeds Mind.”

The event is free to attend but donations for Leeds Mind are encouraged. Public parking is opposite the venue in the Harrogate College Car Park.

Refreshments and toilet facilities will be available.