What summer you might ask as the rain continues to pour down throughout July.

We challenged our Press Camera Club members to post their favourite summer photos for our monthly competition and are sharing some of these today.

Thanks to the following members for their photos on the theme of 'Summer of Love 2024':

* In the Monet-inspired garden behind the York Art Gallery by Christine Hainsworth

* Geese sunbathing in King's Staith by Garry Hornby

* Shared Earth's window in Minster Gates by Sue Gabbatiss

* Summer smiles by Annie Greenhouse

* Forest of Flowers at Huby by Emma Richardson

* Midsummer festival by Lisa Young

* Summer of love in York by Dave Allison

* Summer of love by the coast. Photo by Michelle Sorrell

And our winner - a summer rainbow in a threatening grey York sky by Rachel Kennedy.

Congratulations Rachel, you are the winner of our £50 monthly prize.

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

