Simpson Associates of George Hudson Street has been recognised in the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for using the ‘cloud’, Artificial Intelligence and other technologies to create new products.

Simpsons Associates specialises in analysing data to help companies better understand the information they have and work out how best to use it. It also offers managed services.

The company was one of 54 winners out of 4,700 nomination from more than 100 countries, chosen by Microsoft.

Simpson Associates was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services for Community Response in the Social Impact category.

This award recognises a company that uses Microsoft technology to provide services or solutions that are helping to solve challenges faced by communities and making a significant social impact.

Simpson Associates works with The Tackling Organised Exploitation Programme (TOEX).

This is a UK-wide initiative that provides dedicated intelligence and analytical expertise to support UK police forces investigating organised exploitation.

Giles Horwood, Managing Director, Simpson Associates, said: “The power of AI has enhanced what the police forces can achieve, speeding up the ability to solve cases, ensuring justice is served and the communities protected.”

The company was founded over 30 years ago and was the subject of a management buy-out in 2018.

In addition to Mr Horwood, the other owner directors are finance and operations director, Rachel Hillman; commercial director Darren Moors; and servics director Angeline Campbell.

Simpson Associates focusses on using Microsoft technologies, most typically its Azure platform, but it also uses software and hardware from IBM and Databricks, specialising and Cognos analytics and Planning Analytics.

A spokesperson told the Press that in the last couple of years staffing has grown from around 35 to 86, with it also opening an office in Sheffield.

Annual revenues are also growing, with it now in the millions. Staffing is also increasing, with six new vacancies advertised on its website.

“The business is made up of a consultancy. We are very much a people orientated business. We do a lot of solutions that make a difference to communities.

“This award is such a big deal for the solutions used by the police, plus local and central government.”

The Microsoft recognition also follows rave reviews of the company and its implementations.

Based on nine reviews, Google gives Simpson Associates 4.9 stars.

For details, go to: https://www.simpson-associates.co.uk/