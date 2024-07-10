As The Press reported at the time, there was a crash in Mains Lane near the crossroads to Castle Howard, Bulmer and Welburn at between 11.15am and 11.30am on Sunday (July 7) which involved a silver Porsche and a black Land Rover Defender.

Read next:

A police spokesman has now said: "The driver and a passenger of the Land Rover Defender sustained injuries.

"The road was closed for three hours while we investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us."

Please email sarah.harrison@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sarah Harrison.

Please quote reference: 12240120550 when passing on information.