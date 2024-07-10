POLICE in York want to trace a woman after a theft from a popular city shop.
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV still of a woman they want to speak to following a theft at Give The Dog A Bone gift shop in Fossgate.
Read next:
- Fraudster strikes at North Yorkshire supermarket
- York business plans expansion into major city this year
- York teenager dies after incident in city centre
A police spokesman said: "It happened on Wednesday, June 12 at between 4.45pm to 5pm when a woman took several items including Jellycat Charms and Moomin Metal Bookmarks and left the store without paying.
"Please contact us if you recognise the women pictured on CCTV as she may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email Katie.Hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240106094when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article