North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV still of a woman they want to speak to following a theft at Give The Dog A Bone gift shop in Fossgate.

A police spokesman said: "It happened on Wednesday, June 12 at between 4.45pm to 5pm when a woman took several items including Jellycat Charms and Moomin Metal Bookmarks and left the store without paying.

"Please contact us if you recognise the women pictured on CCTV as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email Katie.Hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240106094when passing on information.