After implementing a neurodiversity employee advisory panel in 2023, the company has reviewed its recruitment process to ensure that applicants can be better supported through their application.

Candidates with autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, dyspraxia and Tourette's syndrome are now being given extra support, including:

A step-by-step breakdown, including timings, of each part of the recruitment process and who and what it will involve

Providing images of the interview room layout so candidates can visualise the environment ahead of the meeting

Permission to bring written notes into the interview

The offer to supply some of the interview questions in advance to help candidates prepare.

Recruiting managers are also being given clearer guidance on how to get the best from neurodivergent candidates.

Lisa Leighton, people director at Northern, said: “Around 15 per cent of the UK population is neurodivergent, meaning their brain functions, learns and processes information differently to the other 85 per cent of the country.

“Our neurodivergent employee advisory panel has done a great job these past 12 months - identifying ways we can support that 15 per cent as they look to develop their career within the rail industry.

“There are some quick wins as well as some bold ambitions which I look forward to working with them on as we continue to attract the best and brightest into the sector.”

Northern hopes to gain Neurodiversity Smart accreditation – a scheme designed to help organisations become neuro-inclusive across their employee lifecycle and customer experience - by the end of 2025.