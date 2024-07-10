Next Tuesday, July 16, between 11am – 2pm, a range of employers with jobs available now will be available to talk to.

Furthermore, details of training opportunities will also be available from specialist careers and learning advisors who can help you to find your next step.

Among the employers at the Fair will be: City of York Council, North Yorkshire Council, Transdev, Cyclops Electronics, Hilton York Hotel, Royal Air Force and Army Reserves, York College and Benenden Health.

READ MORE:

There will be opportunities for interviews and job offers on the day, so jobseekers are asked to come prepared with photo ID.

Among the training providers and advice services will be: Askham Bryan College, Experience Counts and York Learning.

The City Council’s York Learning service will offer support with CV writing, advice on how to apply for jobs and other information on securing a job or training.

Cllr Peter Kilbane, Executive Member for Economy and Culture at City of York Council, said: “Wherever you are in your working life and whatever direction you want your career to take, the Fair can help you meet your goals.

“You’ll meet organisations which can help you into the work you want, or into the training that’ll help take you there. And come prepared for interviews as there’ll be a wide range of employer who are ready to recruit.”

“There are hundreds of worthwhile and rewarding job opportunities across the city, so please come along and take the next steps in your career.”

Jo North, Employer Adviser at York Jobcentre, said: “This is a great new venue for our Jobs Fair. With around 20 employers and training providers present, this offers a great chance to network, engage directly with employers, explore job and career options, and possibly find hidden opportunities as not all jobs are advertised online.

“The event also offers the prospect of finding out more from training providers about their courses and support.”

The Jobs Fair is funded by City of York Council and run by York Learning and Job Centre Plus.

It will be held on Tuesday July 16, from 11am – 2pm at the LNER Lounge, Community Stadium, Kathryn Avenue, Huntington, York.

Parking is available at the stadium and is free for up to four hours, or use First Bus 9 (Park & Ride) from the city centre.

For more information visit www.york.gov.uk/YorkJobsFair or for more information about opportunities to increase your skills, visit www.york.gov.uk/Skills.

Employers, training providers and advice services can book a stand here or by contacting york.learning@york.gov.uk before Friday July 12.