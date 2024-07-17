Beat the crowds at the airport and treat yourself to a relaxing escape to The Judge’s Lodging. Check-in, unwind and enjoy a glass of wine – or a pint of Thwaites ale - before heading out to explore the local area. Whether it’s a trip to the famous York Dungeons or a chocolate-making workshop at the York Chocolate Factory, guests will find there’s plenty to keep them entertained, and The Judges Lodging is at the centre of it all.

After a busy day sightseeing, nestle down for a delicious, homecooked meal before slipping off for a cosy night’s sleep. Small details make a big difference, which is why Daniel Thwaites ensures every room comes with a few little extras including deliciously crumbly biscuits and fresh milk for a morning brew.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night stay in a Standard Double Room (B&B) start at £125 per room.*

*Subject to availability and prices may vary.

Dog-friendly rooms

As dog lovers, the teams across Daniel Thwaites’ inns take care of canine companions from the moment they check-in to the moment they ‘wag’ their tail goodbye. The inns have a dedicated number of dog-friendly rooms and beloved pets receive their very own comfy bed as well as an exciting ‘Waggy Tails’ welcome pack – complete with food bowl and dog biscuits*.

All four-legged guests are welcome in the bar areas while also enjoying the outdoor space surrounding the property.

*£20 charge. Subject to availability and welcome packs may vary.

Al Fresco Dining

It’s time to take the dining outside. Whether you want to sink your teeth into a crispy Caeser salad, savour a sizzling sirloin steak, or treat yourself to decadent Mezze plate, you’ll find something that takes your fancy. For hungry little eaters with big appetites, they also have an action-packed children’s menu.

*Prices and ingredients may vary.

Things to do this summer

York city centre is a warren of cobbled streets, overlooked by Gothic-style York Minster cathedral – famous for its stained-glass windows. Family-friendly attractions include JORVIK Viking Centre and the recreated Victorian streets at the Castle Museum. The infamous Shambles is a quaint lane with boutiques, antique shops, and chocolatiers, plus a daily market boasting delicious food and unique collectables.

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

