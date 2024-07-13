A rooftop bar in York - which boasts stunning views across the city - has now been recognised for the quality of its food.
Sora at Malmaison, in Rougier Street, has scooped its first AA Rosette for excellence. The award, given in June, recognises the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels and seeks to celebrate stand out cooking and dining experiences at different levels of cuisine.
Sora is an Asian inspired rooftop bar with views of York Minster that offers a mix and match range of small plates, including sushi, robatayaki and pan-Asian style tapas, alongside a signature afternoon tea platter served on a crane themed display.
At the weekend, the bar hosts live music events and DJs.
It also boasts an extensive wine and sake list with an array of signature cocktails on offer, all inspired by the flavours of the Far East – such as a cherry blossom negroni, a miso old fashioned, and a yuzu mojito.
A spokesperson for the Sora team said: “We are very proud of our AA Rosette award. It’s fantastic to be acknowledged, especially as we celebrate Sora's third birthday this month, and it's all down to the hard work and passion from our team.”
Bookings for Sora can be made through their website, with advanced booking recommended on weekends.
