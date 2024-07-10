Alistair Griffin's Ignite Concerts have announced a Gin & Sonic Cruise on the River Ouse on Thursday, August 15.

"This event promises a delightful blend of music, gourmet gin, and scenic river views," said Alistair who will be performing in partnership with York Gin.

"The "Gin & Sonic Cruise" is not just another night out; it’s an immersive experience combining the soulful melodies with the exquisite flavours of York Gin."

The cruise is in partnership with York Gin (Image: Supplied)

Alistair, whose music has garnered him a loyal following, will serenade guests with summer tunes and pop hits. Known for songs like Just Drive and his collaboration with Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh on The Road.

Alistair and Kimberley Walsh

Earlier in the year, Ignite's Bridgerton cruise and Valentine's show at the Guildhall both proved a hit.

Alistair said: “We’re a small company and we pride ourselves on being able to give the personal touch."

Back in 2022 Alistair, who shot to fame on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with his former mentor, BeeGee Robin Gibb.

Alistair on stage (Image: Supplied)

All cruise guests will get a York Gin and tonic on arrival and will also be in with a chance of winning a bottle of gin from the award winning distillery.

Alistair said: “There’s something magical about performing on the water.

"The Gin & Sonic Cruise is going to be a fantastic night of music, fine gin, and great company.

"I can’t wait to share this experience with everyone.”

The Gin & Sonic Cruise will depart from King's Staith landing at 8pm and will last about two hours. In addition to live music guests can enjoy a York Gin & tonic included in their ticket price.

Tickets are limited to ensure an intimate and exclusive atmosphere, so early booking is recommended.

They are available now and can be purchased through the Ignite Concerts website: https://igniteconcertsyork.com/events/summer-gin-sonic-cruise/

The boat will depart from King's Staith (Image: York Press)