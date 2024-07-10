Despite the great British weather on Tuesday, July 9, the sold-out show got off to a flying start with bees, fashion, gardens and a triumphant return for the popular People’s Choice classes amongst some of the day’s main highlights.

The first competitive trophy of the show, the Doncaster Cup for the best exhibit in the Garden Show, went to Terry Marran of Primrose Bank, Kexby, York.

READ MORE:

Terry said he had been exhibiting at the show for 35 years and this was the first time he had won the Doncaster Cup for the best exhibit in the Garden Show, although he had previously won awards at Chelsea and many of the RHS Show.

“Having never won here, at my local show, it is amazing to win now,” he said.

The overall winner of the Innovation Awards was a cattle safety solution from Wolfenden Concrete that protects cows from slips and falls.

Doncaster Cup winner Terry Marron of Primrose Bank, Kexby, York (Image: Provided)

The first day of the show also saw the Yorkshire Agricultural Society partner with Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) to celebrate the individual who has made the most outstanding contribution to the Yorkshire rural community – with this year’s award going to William Lamb, a founder member of the East Yorkshire RABI committee.

In addition to this, the efforts of 16 volunteers were also recognised with the presentation of the YAS Awards. Those recognised included Michael Warren who has been a cattle steward since 1958, a grand total of 66 years!

The popular People’s Choices classes also began again with pigs on the centre stage, judged by volunteers from the audience and with the expert advice of trained stewards. The winner was Alyssia Horsley’s Berkshire sow Acaster Stonebow, known as Penny. The family is now on to the fifth generation exhibiting at Show and has 13 rare breed pigs to exhibit in coming days.

To conclude a jam-packed day, the fashion shows started, with farming celebrities Helen Skelton and Olly Harrison speaking, and two Rowan trees were planted near the Hives and Honey area to commemorate the British Beekeeping Association 150th Anniversary this year.

Helen Skelton on the GYS stage with Christine Talbot (Image: Provided)

The show was also blessed by The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell.

Charles Mills, show director, said: “Despite a damp start to the show, visitors were out in force and we have enjoyed a great day which showcased how British agriculture strives to thrive whatever the weather!

“We are looking forward to a better forecast for the week and to the world class competitions and stories of success to come.”