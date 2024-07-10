A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for our region between 12noon and 8pm.
They are predicting possibly up to 40mm in two hours.
There will be heavy showers and thunderstorms leading to a chance of some flooding and disruption in places.
A spokesperson said: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures Delays to train services are possible Perhaps some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel