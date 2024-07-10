They are predicting possibly up to 40mm in two hours.

There will be heavy showers and thunderstorms leading to a chance of some flooding and disruption in places.

A spokesperson said: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures Delays to train services are possible Perhaps some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes."