Cut & Craft, which has restaurants in York and Leeds, now plans to open in Manchester later this year.

The restaurant, which has yet to set an opening date, say their new venture will be the corner of Mosley Street and York Street in the city centre.

They will be housed within the former Manchester and Salford Bank, now called Bond by Bruntwood SciTech, a Grade II* listed building dating to 1862.

Bond, which Bruntwood SciTech opened in October 2023, will see its former banking hall, which later housed the Royal Bank of Scotland from 2001 to 2020, carefully restored to its former glory following significant investment before the restaurant opens.

Cut and Craft Bond Street exterior in Manchester (Image: Supplied) Originally designed by Mancunian architect Edward Walters, the building is one of Manchester’s most impressive architectural Victorian masterpieces.

Cut & Craft will take over the former banking room and have a menu with a focus on steak and sustainable seafood, the restaurant will be open for indulgent dinners, leisurely lunches, evening celebrations and impromptu treats.

Inside Cut&Craft in Leeds (Image: UGC)

The restaurant is renowned for its selection of premium locally-reared steaks, as well as a menu of fish specials. These are served alongside treats including freshly-shucked oysters, Exmoor caviar and hand-cut beef tartare with breaded yolk and sesame croutons.

Elsewhere, the menu features the likes of grilled monkfish, king scallops, as well as crowd pleasers such as fish & chips, grilled lamb cutlets and a signature 10 oz flat iron steak, which is butchered by an expert team in house.

The bar at Cut and Craft in York

In a LinkedIn statement, Oscar Akgul, co-founder at Lucia and The Cut & Craft said: “Manchester is soon to have The Cut & Craft and in all honesty we simply cannot wait.

“Our new venue is located on Mosley Street inside the iconic Grade II * building. Filled with history and its original features including vaults, soon to host private dining, combined with state of the art ladies room, “gossip room” and sommelier lounge.

“Our new restaurant will be filled with elegant yet timeless style settings giving you the ultimate luxury at accessible prices.

“Working closely with the local authorities to bring back this rare building to its glorious days.

Once this is completed, I believe we’ll make Manchester proud, as well as all the people who’ve worked on this amazing restoration project.

“We’re months away from opening and we cannot wait to welcome you all.”

Oscar Akgul (Image: Frank Dwyer) The restoration project is in collaboration with Bruntwood SciTech who have carried out a complete reimagining of the building.

Ciara Keeling, chief operating officer at Bruntwood SciTech, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming The Cut & Craft to Bond.

"In breathing new life into this iconic building Bruntwood SciTech have created an inspiring new workspace and leisure destination, one which deserves an exceptional hospitality operator at its heart. Preservation of this building’s extraordinary heritage and architecture has been front of mind throughout the whole restoration project, and the ground floor banking hall space is no exception.”

Some of the food at Cut and Craft