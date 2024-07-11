In May this year, Easingwold Primary School received a 'good' score during its most recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspection found most areas to be good; but rated behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision as 'outstanding'.

"School leaders are thrilled," said head teacher, Alison Cottrell.

"They are committed to the ongoing improvement of all aspects of the school. Leaders prioritise staff workload and promote well-being.

"Staff feel well supported. Parents value the school’s support, most speak positively about the impact the school has on their child."

Mrs Cottrell added that she is "delighted that the hard work of dedicated leaders, staff, Governors and children has been recognised."

The 300 pupil school in Thirsk Road was praised for its mathematics provision. The Ofsted report said: "Leaders have tailored the learning well to engage pupils in lessons and strengthen their recall of prior learning.

"This helps pupils rise to the challenge of solving complex mathematical problems. Pupils benefit from teachers’ effective subject knowledge."

Ofsted went on to mention Easingwold Primary's incorporation of both indoor and outdoor learning for its early years pupils, adding that the programme of early year provision helps pupils develop a "vast range" of life skills.

Mrs Cottrell said: "The children were the stars of the show and demonstrated the school values of respect, responsibility and resilience in all of their work with the inspection team.

"The children were described during the inspection as polite, courteous, enthusiastic and an absolute delight."

Despite the praise, Ofsted said that some foundation subjects are in the "early stages" of implementation.

"In addition, some learning tasks do not help pupils to learn the intended curriculum well," the inspectors said.

"Consequently, in these subjects, pupils struggle to recall and build on their prior learning.

"The school should continue to review and refine the curriculum in each subject to ensure that pupils secure the knowledge they need for later learning."

This is the fourth Ofsted inspection for Easingwold Primary School since 2011, with every one receiving the same 'good' rating.

Mrs Cottrell added: "To celebrate this fantastic achievement the children will be having a bouncy castle and ice lolly treat before the end of the academic year!"