The development will see the hotel, in Lendal, expand into Lendal House and the derelict Joseph Terry House.

Plans approved by City of York Council also include replacing temporary huts with permanent structures in the hotel’s rear dining area installed during the coronavirus lockdown.

The application from hotel owners Daniel Thwaites stated the plans showed that they were committed to the long term viability of the building.

Approval of the plans comes after they were first lodged in December 2022.

They have since undergone a number of revisions partly to address concerns over the alteration of historical features inside the two buildings.

Plans approved on Friday, July 5 are set to see the kitchen in the main Judge’s Lodgings building upgraded and ground floor access to Joseph Terry House created.

The front ground floor rooms of Lendal House will continue to be used for retail while six guest bedrooms will be added in the rest of the building.

The Grade II-listed Lendal House was built as offices in the 19th Century and its first and second floors currently stand vacant.

Judges Lodging, in Lendal, York. Picture: Google Street View

Joseph Terry House is set for extensive repairs, with staff facilities set to be on the ground floor and four ensuite hotel rooms on the first and second floors.

The building dates from the early 19th Century and it is where Joseph Terry and Co, then known as Terrys of York, started trading from in 1830.

A council report on the plans stated the building was in a serious state of disrepair and had been vacant for many decades.

It added the conversion to hotel use was welcome to secure the building’s long term future.

The report stated: “The scheme broadly preserves the special architectural and historical interest of the listed buildings.”

The application stated the approved plans came after Daniel Thwaites first acquired Judge’s Lodging in 2013.

It added that the building had since undergone a number of alterations and refurbishments to turn it into a flagship five-star venue.

The applicant stated: “Since then they have transformed the venue into a thriving pub and hotel business.

“Thwaites want to continue to support and enhance tourism in the city and want to expand its investment into Lendal House and Joseph Terry House.

“The level of investment required into the fabric of these Grade II-listed buildings is substantial but will secure the long-term future of these important heritage assets which will in turn generate economic spin offs for the local economy and further job creation.”

Judge’s Lodging is one of 13 Thwaites inns owned by the operator.

The company stated its venues focused on traditional inn-keeping within unique and characterful properties.

It added its venues had a strong emphasis on exceptional hospitality, good quality bedrooms, locally-sourced food and a wide range of fine wines and cask ales.

The company also redeveloped The Beverley Arms in Beverley, East Yorkshire, in 2017.